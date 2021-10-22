Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.76

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.76 and last traded at $72.76, with a volume of 3287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.