Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $7.49

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.49, but opened at $7.81. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 75 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Blue Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 250,313 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter valued at $23,200,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

