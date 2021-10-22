MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading 6.1% Higher

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.79. 29,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 587,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.
A number of research firms recently commented on MAG. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.33 and a beta of 0.98.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 98,230 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 39.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after acquiring an additional 250,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.
About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.
