MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading 6.1% Higher

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.79. 29,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 587,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAG. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.33 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 98,230 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 39.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after acquiring an additional 250,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

