LPL Financial LLC Buys 82,898 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,898 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 244.6% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 895,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,894,000 after acquiring an additional 635,858 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,821,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 638,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,209,000 after buying an additional 139,153 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth $2,835,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 63,570 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.91. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $44.29.

