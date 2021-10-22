Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 143,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $43,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $93,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 91.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

