Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading 6.6% Higher

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.98. 143,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,490,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.75) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $84,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

