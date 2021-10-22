Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.08 and a beta of 1.32. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $214,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $644,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,546 shares of company stock worth $1,458,629. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after buying an additional 758,915 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 417,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

