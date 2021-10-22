Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.72.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

