Analysts Expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will announce earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.66. Textron posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $74.86 on Friday. Textron has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $75.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day moving average is $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Textron by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

