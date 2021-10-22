Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,431,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,019 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 12.36% of Ikena Oncology worth $60,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IKNA. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,538,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,999,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,190,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,188,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,861,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IKNA opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IKNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ikena Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ikena Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

