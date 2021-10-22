INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, INDUS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of INDT opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $529.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 0.93. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $13,670,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $4,104,000. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

