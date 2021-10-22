Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $196.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $185.00 to $196.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.

DOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

DOV stock opened at $169.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.94. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 721.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,314,000 after buying an additional 999,100 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 609.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after buying an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. RR Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $47,665,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,173,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after buying an additional 261,082 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

