Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.12% from the company’s current price.

QSI opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.76. Quantum-Si has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSI. Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the third quarter worth $309,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 147.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the third quarter worth $114,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the third quarter worth $4,109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth $756,000.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

