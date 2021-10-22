Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) and Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Head to Head Contrast

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) and Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Minerva Neurosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indaptus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.13 million ($16.32) -0.47 Minerva Neurosciences $41.18 million 1.35 $1.94 million $0.05 26.00

Minerva Neurosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Indaptus Therapeutics. Indaptus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Neurosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.0% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Indaptus Therapeutics and Minerva Neurosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indaptus Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Minerva Neurosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50

Indaptus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.52%. Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Minerva Neurosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Minerva Neurosciences is more favorable than Indaptus Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Minerva Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -131.09% -92.04% Minerva Neurosciences N/A -72.48% -40.98%

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences beats Indaptus Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention. The company is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Rogerio Vivaldi Coelho on April 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

