The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $146.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

PG stock opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.81. The firm has a market cap of $338.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $989,563,000. Amundi bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $588,283,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

