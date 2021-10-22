Rowan M. Trollope Sells 540 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $160.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.32 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lowered their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

