TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TechTarget by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in TechTarget by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in TechTarget by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTGT opened at $87.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.63 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. TechTarget’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 18,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $1,634,268.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,153 shares of company stock worth $6,294,016 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

