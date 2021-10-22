The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $172.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $172.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRV. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $160.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $116.71 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.02.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 14.0% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

