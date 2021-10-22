ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 916,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 64.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,391,000 after purchasing an additional 87,125 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 30.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $246.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.13. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.93 and a 12-month high of $266.40.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $330.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

