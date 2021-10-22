Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Winmark worth $45,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winmark alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $219.25 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $160.99 and a 1 year high of $225.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $7.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.50%. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total transaction of $586,056.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total value of $938,567.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.