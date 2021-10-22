Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth about $1,481,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 39.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 94.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 940.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.12.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

