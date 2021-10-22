PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of PriceSmart worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $4,936,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,725,000 after purchasing an additional 51,485 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,260,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 28.6% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,729,000 after purchasing an additional 294,988 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,467 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $114,543.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 1,466 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $114,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $8,319,186 over the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSMT opened at $79.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.27. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

