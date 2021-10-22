Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

TACO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 15.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

