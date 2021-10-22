Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of RPID opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $27.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($20.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($19.60). The company had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

