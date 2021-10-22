Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stryve Foods Inc. is an emerging healthy snacking company which manufactures, markets and sells healthy snacking products. The company’s product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve(R), Kalahari(R), Braaitime(R) and Vacadillos(R) brand names. Stryve Foods Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNAX. Craig Hallum began coverage on Stryve Foods in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Stryve Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SNAX stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Stryve Foods has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

