Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $33.00 at Cowen

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HAL. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE:HAL opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $26.68. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.45 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.