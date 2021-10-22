Bank of America Drops Coverage on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Shares of PINS opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average is $64.40. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $4,149,089.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,089.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,556 shares of company stock valued at $33,248,683 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,375,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,933,000 after buying an additional 662,503 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

