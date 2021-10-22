Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 68,756 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 35.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRS. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.75 on Friday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $637.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.07 million. Research analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

