ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $604,000 in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Constellium by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,932 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Constellium by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,871,000 after purchasing an additional 287,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 383.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 203,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 707.22%. On average, analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

