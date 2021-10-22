9,769 Shares in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,597,000 after buying an additional 1,907,983 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth about $11,193,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 117.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 132,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,862,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 4,346.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 104,444 shares during the period. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMEH shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

AMEH stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

