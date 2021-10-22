ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Gentex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,537,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,407,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Gentex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,033,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Gentex by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,758,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,749,000 after acquiring an additional 481,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gentex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,714,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Gentex by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,051,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,959,000 after acquiring an additional 741,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.04.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $36.86 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

