Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $220,000 in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,528 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.17% of Special Opportunities Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 160.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Director Gerald Hellerman acquired 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SPE opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $16.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

Special Opportunities Fund Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

