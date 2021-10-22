Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,417,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 577,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 82,087 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,730,000 after acquiring an additional 66,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,979,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

NYSE:WHR opened at $207.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $171.33 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.15.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.