Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $226,000 in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $142,070,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,531 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $68,954,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,506.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,181 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after buying an additional 1,575,581 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

