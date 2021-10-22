Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $13.25 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $13.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.51%.

In other Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

