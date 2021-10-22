Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $313,000 Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,725,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,220,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

NYSE:EHC opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EHC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.