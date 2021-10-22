Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Holdings Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.89.

SRPT stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

