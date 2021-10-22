Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

Newell Brands stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

