Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $25,562,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,694,000 after purchasing an additional 248,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of HLI opened at $102.31 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.19 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.70.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.