Private Advisor Group LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 31,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

