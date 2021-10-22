Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings per share of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.68. Ameren reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 7,940.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ameren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $84.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameren (AEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.