CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered CommScope from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CommScope by 39.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,396,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 1,140.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,212,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,621,000 after buying an additional 1,114,545 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

