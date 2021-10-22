Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,313 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.18% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHEF. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.32. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $422.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.74 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. On average, analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.