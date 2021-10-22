ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a sell rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.57 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

