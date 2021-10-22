Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

DCRN stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCRN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 2,523.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,431,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,801,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $6,909,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

