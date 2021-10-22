Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.60.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.18. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 61,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,753,826.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after buying an additional 1,554,987 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after buying an additional 998,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3,739.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after buying an additional 809,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

