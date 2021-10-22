$15.74 Million in Sales Expected for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will post $15.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $7.30 million. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $9.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $19.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $26.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $78.88 million, with estimates ranging from $48.21 million to $102.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

CARA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $650.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 1.08. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $54,627.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $119,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,405 shares in the company, valued at $14,361,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,028 shares of company stock worth $536,998. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

