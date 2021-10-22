Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37.24 Million Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,445,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,801 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $37,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 36,083 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,284,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,793,000 after purchasing an additional 567,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ opened at $14.70 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.