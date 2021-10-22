The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $571,000 Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Cerus worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the second quarter worth about $60,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the second quarter worth about $66,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the first quarter worth about $107,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CERS stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.22. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 57.50% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

