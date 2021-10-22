Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 347,032.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,466 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.45 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

